Ridgewood-based singer-songwriter to perform album of political anthems

Ridgewood-based singer-songwriter Duncan Christy is dusting off a set of songs he released during the end of the Bush administration as the 2020 Democratic presidential primary heats up.

Christy will perform “Blue State Blues,” his album of political anthems, on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:45 p.m. at the Footlight Bar, 465 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood.

“‘The Blue State Blues’ is a political manifesto. Its dark side researches and reviles the villains of gratuitous wars. Then its bright side is a clarion call of hope and social commitment,” wrote Christy.

Christy is a jack of all trades, whose output ranges from poetry, acting, music and journalism. He’ll be putting his musician cap on Saturday to play the songs, which in tone from humor to tragedy.

Christy has also made the 18-song recording available on Bandcamp. To listen to it, visit https://duncanchristy.bandcamp.com/album/the-blue-state-blues.