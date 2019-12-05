Truck crash and fire claims a driver’s life in Long Island City: FDNY

A driver died of his injuries after he crashed his SUV into the rear of a flatbed truck in Long Island City that led to his vehicle catching fire on Thursday morning.

The FDNY received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident with a possible car fire in the vicinity of Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard at 10:13 a.m. on Dec. 5. A report from the Citizen App indicated that a truck was pinned by another car, with the driver trapped inside.

Rescue 4 was nearby and found the blue 2002 Mercedes Benz SUV fully involved in fire and asked for a fire pumper.

Facing heavy fire, Rescue 4 firefighters tore the door of the car open, but could not remove the man, who fire officials said may have died before the SUV burst into flames.

A firefighter at the scene said they used the water from the pumper to extinguish most of the fire before another fire truck could hook to a hydrant, but by then, it was too late for the driver of the SUV.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed that the driver pronounced dead by EMS.

Highway investigators were trying to figure out whether the truck, owned by Olson Floor Supply, had stopped or was driving slowly on the bridge, police said. Officers were checking the driver for intoxication, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and is under investigation by Highway Collision investigators.

With additional reporting by Todd Maisel

Queens | Queens Blvd between Skillman Ave and Jackson Ave.

Updated at 1:40 p.m.