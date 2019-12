The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the basement of a Jamaica home on Friday morning.

At 4:14 a.m. on Dec. 6, the FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 111-38 159th Street. FDNY deployed several units to the scene and got the fire under control by 4:34 a.m.

A spokesperson from the FDNY confirmed that two people were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire.