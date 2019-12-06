NYPD cop injured by razor blade that was hidden in sandwich that he bought from Rockaway Park shop

An NYPD cop was treated for his injuries on Thursday afternoon after he found a razor blade in a sandwich that he bought at a Rockaway Park deli.

According to authorities, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, an on-duty member of the NYPD’s Critical Response Command went to Bon Appetit, located on Beach 129th Street, and ordered a sandwich. When he bit into the sandwich, the officer felt a hard metal and pain in his mouth, and ultimately found a razor blade in his sandwich.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. Reports indicate that the officer was in plainclothes.

At this time, it is not clear how the razor ended up in the officer’s sandwich. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that officers from the 100th Precinct are investigating the incident.

QNS has reached out to Bon Appetit for comment.