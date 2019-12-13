JHS 189 to perform at Flushing Town Hall’s inaugural Global Arts for Global Kids benefit

This weekend, a Queens junior high school will perform at Flushing Town Hall’s first-ever Global Arts for Global Kids benefit.

The Dec. 14 benefit will showcase and celebrate the rich diversity of programming that Flushing Town Hall offers to thousands of youth each year. JHS 189 and their musical theater teacher Daryl Ware share the stage with several FTH teaching artists to present performances celebrating Colombian, Chinese, African and Korean cultures.

“Flushing Town Hall’s Education and Public Programs offer curriculum-based arts education that celebrates Queens’ diverse communities through the arts, enriching the lives of students not only from Queens but across New York City and Long Island,” said Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “As we have strengthened and broadened our programming, we have been privileged to offer a truly robust array of Global Arts for Global Kids.”

All proceeds from the benefit, including a $1,000 pledge from teaching artist Dr. Hsing-Liu Chou, will go towards supporting the venue’s family and public programming.

Adam Crescenzi will emcee the event, which features cultural songs, dances, theater and art. Ware and Flushing’s JHS 189 present several musical theater favorites including “New Day” from “The Wiz,” “He Lives in You” from “The Lion King” and “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

The following is a list of other performers and performances slated for the Global Arts for Global Kids benefit:

Chief Reggie Ceaser – Matinecock welcoming song

Martin Vejarano – Columbian music

Angela Rostick and Ling Tang – American tap and Chinese dance

Robin Bady and Skip LaPlante – Storytelling with music

Sharif Kales – Jazz

Vado Diomande and Song Hee Lee – African and Korean drumming

Master Yang Xiao Di – Chinese juggling

Silent art auction featuring works by Steve Palermo and Tina Seligman and Matinecock jewelry by Tecumseh Ceasar

Flushing Town Hall offers educational programs onsite, in schools and at senior centers around Queens and throughout the city. In the past year alone, more than 31,000 students, teachers and other community members benefitted from the nonprofit’s 150 programs including national and international world music, theater, dance, puppetry and visual arts.

Education-specific programs include matinee performances for students, study guides, personalized after school programs, workshops and residencies, senior workshops, weekend family programs for English learners and more.

The organization also curates a roster of 30 master teaching artists who offer unique enrichment programs.

“We offer relevant arts and cultural experiences that build the social and intellectual skills needed for a connected planet,” said Gabrielle Hamilton, director of education and public programs. “This benefit will raise funds to keep our school programs low-cost, and so we invite you to show some love for our Global Arts for Global Kids programs and join us at our benefit showcase.”

Flushing Town Hall (137-35 Northern Blvd.) is accessible by car, bus, train and foot. FTH is also accessble for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility.

Tickets for the event are $14 for general admission, $10 for members, $8 for children and $6 for member children. Through the organization’s Teen Access Program, all 13 to 19-year-olds, regardless of membership status, can attend all performances for free.

Global Arts for Global Kids is on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.