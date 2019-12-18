Crook robs two women just hours apart from each other in St. Albans: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed two women in St. Albans just hours apart from each other this past weekend.

Police say that at 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 15, a 66-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Mexico Street and Dormans Road when an unknown man approached her from behind and shoved her into the pavement while demanding her property.

The suspect proceeded to take the victim’s purse, which contained her cellphone and $18, and then fled the scene westbound on Mexico Street.

At 6:43 p.m. that same day, the suspect approached a 37-year-old woman who was walking in the vicinity of Foch Boulevard and Everitt Place. The suspect tried to grab the victim’s purse, and when she refused to hand it over, the crook dragged her into the street. The suspect knocked the victim down to the ground and continued to pull at the purse, however he ultimately fled empty-handed when she yelled out for help.

On Dec. 17, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from the second incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.