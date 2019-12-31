Cops release video of woman breaking into lock box at a Queens Village church

Cops are looking for a woman who was caught on tape trying to break into a lock box in a Queens Village church.

Authorities say that at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 12, an unknown woman was seen entering Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, located at 92-96 220th St. Once inside, the suspect is seen breaking the lock on a lock box at the location. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Dec. 30, the NYPD released video of the suspect committing the crime taken from church surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.