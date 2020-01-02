Police release video of truck with possible connection to South Ozone Park hit-and-run

The NYPD is looking to question the driver of a silver truck who was caught on camera shortly after a Christmas night hit-and-run in South Ozone Park.

Police say that at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 67-year-old Ainsley Dalrymple lying between two parked cars, unconscious with severe head and body trauma.

Dalrymple was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that an unidentified driver of a silver or gray Toyota truck was driving in the area when they hit Dalrymple, who was crossing the street. The driver then continued to drive and fled the scene.

On Dec. 31, the NYPD released surveillance video of a 2007-2011 Silver Toyota Tundra with substantial damage to the front right fender and front right headlight out driving in the vicinity of Centerville Street and Hawtree Street immediately after the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this operator and/or vehicle is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.