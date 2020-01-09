PHOTOS: Mets fans save lives at semi-annual blood drive at Citi Field

Mets fans from across the borough gathered at Citi Field to help save a life during the team’s semi-annual Fan Blood Drive on Jan. 8.

The New York Mets partnered with the New York Blood Center to help replenish the blood supply during the winter months. Each donor received two vouchers for Mets tickets.

“The NY Mets special fan blood drive is a vitally important event for patients and hospitals all over New York. Held every winter around the holidays, the drive comes as we work to replenish our declining blood reserves, with families out of town and regular donations down,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director of Recruitment & Marketing at New York Blood Center. “This winter is no different; we are in need of O negative, B negative and A negative blood, with all types lower than ideal.”

For more information about future blood drives, visit www.nybloodcenter.org.