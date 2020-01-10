Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Queens!

Friday, Jan. 10

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Free Friday Nights

The Museum of the Moving Image offers free gallery admission on Friday nights. Head over to enjoy the museum’s latest exhibits, including the “Jim Henson Exhibition” and “Behind the Screen.”

4 to 8 p.m. at The Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, movingimage.us] Admission: Free

Working Women and DJ Marcelle

DJs Nina, Nicely and Voices — aka Nowadays’ resident trio Working Women — are teaming up with DJ Marcelle for a wild night. Must be 21+ to come.

10 p.m. at Nowadays [56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood, nowadays.nyc] Admission: $10-$15

Saturday, Jan. 11

Watercolor Workshop: In the Greenhouse

Learn the basic techniques of painting with watercolors with artist Chemin Hsiao. This class will feature an exclusive peek inside QBG’s Greenhouse and will use plants wintering there as inspiration.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, queensbotanical.org] Admission: $30 for non-members, $25 for members

The Revolution Comedy Night

It’s time for a new kind of comedy. The Revolution features the city’s most hilarious and intersectional AF veterans of comedy with an emphasis on women-identifying, racially diverse and queer performers.

7:30 to 9 p.m. at Q.E.D. Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, qedastoria.com] Admission: $10

Latin/Caribbean Silent Disco

Dance the night away without the threat of a noise complaint at this quiet clubbing event. The party kicks off with two live DJs and one instructor teaching salsa dance moves that will keep you grooving all night long.

10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Katch Astoria [31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria, quietevents.com] Admission: $5-$25

Sunday, Jan. 12

E-Waste Recycling Event

Responsibly dispose of all of your unwanted or broken gadgets at this e-waste recycling event at the Queens Botanical Garden.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, queensbotanical.org] Admission: Free

Bayside Historical Society’s 19th Annual Winter Art Show Opening Reception

Bayside Historical Society will hold its 19th Annual Winter Art Show at its home in the landmarked Castle in Fort Totten Park, Jan. 12 to 26, 2020. The show will feature work produced by Queens-based artists, primarily from northeast Queens.

2 to 3 p.m. at the Bayside Historical Society [208 Totten Ave., Bayside, baysidehistorical.org] Admission: $5

Workers’ Studio: El Co-op

The Workers’ Studio: El Co-op is a series of collaborative art projects that use art as a tool for worker-led organizing.

2 to 5 p.m. at the Queens Museum [New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park] Admission: Free

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Love French films? Head over to the Museum of the Moving Image for an evening screening of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

7 p.m. at The Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, movingimage.us] Admission: $15