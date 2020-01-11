Queens driver fatally strikes a pedestrian in Maspeth

A Queens driver was arrested and charged in connection with a motor vehicle collision that led to the death of a pedestrian in Maspeth Friday night.

Police responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of 58th Road and the Queens Midtown Expressway just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 68-year-old Queens resident Yulan Lu lying on the road with trauma to her head and body, EMS arrived and transported Lu to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that 33-year-old George Guzman was traveling in the right lane of the east bound Queens Midtown Expressway in a white 2020 Chevrolet Express van.

Guzman attempted to make a right turn onto 58th Road when he struck Lu, who was crossing the street from west to east in the marked crosswalk. Upon impact, Lu was thrown to the road before getting struck by the vehicle a second time, according to authorities.

Guzman remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Police charged Guzman later Friday night with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care (causing serious injury).