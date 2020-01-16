Nation’s only sustainable seafood festival Aquarius returns to The Foundry in Long Island City

The nation’s only sustainable seafood festival, Aquarius, is returning to The Foundry in Long Island City on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The third annual festival will highlight sustainable seafood and farm fresh cocktails with an emphasis on ocean conservation education — complete with an immersive experience with floral and tree arrangements featuring a winter séance and a symbolic sacrifice to the God of Aquarius, an art installation by HINT, outdoor fire pits, fire breathers, aerialists and music.

Guests will have the chance to taste the freshest seafood recommended by California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, and will be given the latest sustainable seafood guides to help them learn what seafood items are “Best Choices” or “Good Alternatives” and which ones they should “Avoid.”

They will also have the chance to sample seasonal flavors by Monterey Bay Aquarium’s executive chef Matthew Beaudin. Hudson Square’s Houseman Restaurant’s chef Ned Baldwin will offer Fisherman’s Stew, and Long Island’s Mattitaco will serve farm to food truck oysters, tacos and moules frites, courtesy of chef Justin Schwartz. MF Events will provide a local raw bar highlighting 100 percent local NYC oysters; Ca’Pisci will return with a rustic Italian menu; Salsa Pistolero will offer an assortment of refreshing salsa flavors; and My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream will hand out their sweet treats.

Aquarius will showcase and serve up cocktails from the world’s most prominent spirits brands, such as COÇA PURA TEQUILA, Boukman Botanical Rhum, Koval, Chinola, and much more. Q Mixers will be the official night’s mixer with garnishes provided by Square Roots, which is building a hanging Hydroponic Garden.

Additionally, Aquarius partnered with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit that engages new audiences in ocean conservation. The nonprofit works to raise awareness for issues impacting oceans and provide individual and industry solutions that drive positive change.



Through their partnership, they’ll implement The Oceanic Standard to ensure a plastic-free event. CupZero will provide $2 cups for purchase upon entry to use throughout the night and will give guests the option to return the cup at the end of the evening and get their money back. There will also be designated CupZero recycling bins throughout the space.

The festival will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Foundry, located at 42-38 9th St.

Tickets begin at $95 and can be purchased on their website at www.aquariusnyc.com. Aquarius specialty cocktails and water are complementary to all ticket holders. Full meals will be available for purchase.

Guests will also be invited to help save the ocean and planet by donating $10 to Oceanic Global, Aquarius 2020’s official ocean conservation charity and sustainability partner.