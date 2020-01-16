Queens and Brooklyn buildings among top-selling in luxury real estate market in 2019

Luxury living isn’t just for Manhattan anymore, according to last year’s numbers.

New data from StreetEasy.com shows that New York City’s luxury residential market was booming in Queens’ Long Island City as well as a handful of Brooklyn neighborhoods in 2019. Eight of the city’s top 10 buildings with the most condo contracts signed in 2019 were located in Long Island City or in Brooklyn.

Long Island City’s Skyline Tower, located at 3 Court Sq., had 210 condo contracts signed throughout last year. Downtown Brooklyn’s 11 Hoyt St. was second in line with 125 condo units in contract in 2019.

Another Long Island Island City building, located at 22-18 Jackson Ave., claimed the third spot with 88 contracts signed. Two buildings, 264 Webster Ave. in Prospect Park and 11-12 44th Dr. in Long Island City, tied with 49 contracts sign apiece. Following close behind is Williamsburg’s 184 Kent Ave. and Dumbo’s 98 Front St., with 46 and 41 contracts signed, respectively.

At number 10 is Long Island City’s 21-30 44th Dr. with 37 condo units in contract in 2019.