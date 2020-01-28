16-year-old boy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound near Queens Village high school: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in Queens Village on Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to the NYPD.

The teen was two blocks from Martin Van Buren High School, located at 230-17 Hillside Ave., around 2:50 p.m., when the incident occurred, police say.

He was taken back to the school where paramedics met him and rushed him to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening, according to the NYPD.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.