PHOTOS: Queens residents bowl for a great cause at The Gutter bowling alley in Long Island City

The Gutter bowling alley in Long Island City teamed up with WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) to raise funds following the recent bushfires in Australia.

The Charity Bowl invited bowlers to compete in a 1-on-1 tournament, aiming for their best personal score. After all participants had bowled, the bowlers with the top 32 scores were entered into a tournament bracket by seeds. Rounds progressed until a champion was crowned.

All of the proceeds from the event benefited WIRES, whose mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife and inspire others to do the same.

Following the catastrophic fires in Australia, WIRES has pursued additional opportunities to help wildlife more broadly across Australia wherever possible, including partnering on projects to improve long-term outcomes for native animals.