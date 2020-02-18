Man steals sunglasses worth $3,500 in Jamaica: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the robbery of a pair of $3,500 sunglasses in Jamaica.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, around 1:55 p.m., a man walked into an eyeglasses store located at 164-13 Jamaica Ave. and began to try on different types of sunglasses, according to police. When a 39-year-old employee turned her back, the man placed one of the sunglasses – worth around $3,5000 – into his pocket and left the store, cops say.

The individual wanted for questioning is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. Police released on Feb. 17 photos taken from inside the eyeglass shop.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.