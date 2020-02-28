Here are 10 things happening in Queens this weekend

Friday, Feb. 28

“Written in the Body” Workshop

NNY invites you to the “Written in the Body” workshop guided by the poet Claudia Prado and the artist Sol Aramendi. Explore the characteristics of the moving human body through creative writing and image making. Available in English and Spanish languages.

10 a.m. to noon at the Queens Library Public Library Langston Hughes Branch (100-01 Northern Blvd., Corona Queensmuseum.org.) Admission is free.

“Alien” Movie Screening

Visit the Museum of the Moving Image and view “Alien,” a classic sci-fi horror movie that takes place in outer space. The freaky film featuring Sigourney Weaver is great to see with friends.

7 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image (36-01 35 Ave., Astoria Movingimage.us)

Admission costs $15 for the screening only and $25 for exhibition access and screening.

Biggest Party Ever: Mardi Gras

Head on down to the Amadeus Nightclub and to celebrate Mardi Gras. Enjoy the night with friends and feel like you’re really in NOLA. Have fun listening to music and enjoying drinks all night long.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Amadeus Nightclub (7951 Albion Ave., Queens Clubamadeusny.com)

Admission costs $20.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Fashion Week in Queens

If you think you’re a fashion-forward and style-oriented genius, Fashion Week in Queens is where you need to be this weekend. With music, fashion, food and show hosts, what better way to make the most of a Saturday?

7 p.m. at the Versatile Art Gallery (38-02 61st St., Woodside eventbrite.com) Admission cost $20.

Global Mashup

Two cultures, one stange, open dance floor. Come and enjoy dance lessons while you enjoy beautiful music from Michael Winograd who specializes in serenading the crowds with his clarinet, and Venezuelan Afro-Soul Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo.

7:15 p.m. at the Flushing Town Hall (137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Flushingtownhall.org)

Admission costs $18 for general admission. $12 for members and students and is free for teens.

Live performance with Vasiliki Ntanta

Giorgos Tsalikis is doing a live performance with Vasiliki Ntanta. Visit the Melrose Ballroom for a lovely night of entertainment!. 21+ only. Bring proper ID.

10:30 p.m. at Melrose Ballroom (36-08 33rd St., Astoria Melroseballroom.com

Admission costs $50 to $195.

Sunday, March 1

Nature Art: Scenery Sketches

Come learn about nature and the environment and interpret nature through artistic expression.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Queensbridge Park (41st Avenue entrance, Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue, Queens. nycgovparks.org) Admission is free.

Open House

Make the best of this summer by giving the Silver Gull Beachclub’s open house a visit! This National Parks Service authorized concessioner wants to help you make the best of your summer 2020.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Silver Gull Beachclub (1 Beach 193rd St., Breezy Point

Nysilvergull.com) Admission is free.

Carnival

Did you miss Carnival? Don’t worry; Jason Benn is bringing it to you! Enjoy a day filled with fun, laughter and phenomenal food. Bring your friends and come celebrate Carnival!

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knockdown Center (52-19 Flushing Ave., Queens Tasteofcarnival2020.eventbrite.com) Admission is free with invite before 6 p.m., or $25.

“The Journey” film screening

Celebrate women’s history month. Join the Bayside Historical Society for the film screening of “The Journey,” a story of women’s emigration to America throughout the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bayside Historical Society (208 Totten Ave., Bayside

Baysidehistorical.org) Admission costs $5 for society members and $10 for non-members.