A child was taken into custody for possessing a weapon at a Jamaica school early morning Tuesday, March 10, according to the NYPD.

Police received a call at 8:24 a.m. concerning the incident at P.S./I.S. 268, located at 92-07 175th St. in Jamaica. The juvenile in possession of the weapon was shortly after taken into custody, according to police.

The NYPD did not confirm whether or not the school had been put on lockdown during the incident or whether or not the child was a student at the school.