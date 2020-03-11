Cops looking for woman who lit Hindu temple’s flag on fire: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a woman who lit a flag on fire outside of a Hindu temple in South Richmond Hill earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 5, around 7:40 p.m., a woman walked up to a flag hanging outside of Shri Tulshi Mandir, a Hindu temple located at 103-26 111th St., according to police. She lit the flag on fire and walked away, police say.

No structural damage occurred as a result of the fire.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Police obtained video of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.