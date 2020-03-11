The Veterinarians at Court Square animal hospital opens in Long Island City

Those who own furry friends and other pets in Long Island City will now have a full-service animal hospital at their disposal.

The new Veterinarians at Court Square hospital opened its doors at 27-19 44th Dr. on Feb. 11 as an expansion of the Long Island City Veterinary Center on Vernon Boulevard. According to Ricardo Pacova, a practice manager and licensed veterinary technician, the facilities are open seven days a week, which allows the staff to “service pet parents better.”

Pacova has worked in the industry for the past 17 years and shared that the changing landscape in Long Island City has led to an increased need for quality veterinary care. He added that owners who frequented the Vernon Boulevard vet center would constantly ask when the new location would open up.

“The community is thriving and growing, there are all these pet-friendly high rises now so the pet community is growing too,” he said. “We had to grow as well.”

This newest location is the third for owner Dr. Keith Manning, who has owned and operated the East Side Animal Hospital since 1993.

A full-service facility means that pet owners don’t have to go to specialists for specific care. Pacova said that Veterinarians at Court Square offer internal medicine, preventative care services, surgery, dentistry and orthopedic and cardiological care, among other services.

Though vets at the hospital mostly see dogs and cats, Pacova said they also cater to “pocket pets” like hamsters, rats, turtles, ferrets and birds.

In total, the facility has around seven to eight employees, with two veterinarians on staff daily.

The hospital is currently in its soft opening but Pacova said that they will have an official grand opening soon. He shared that anyone who is interested in touring the facility can drop in any time or request an appointment to do so.

Hours of operation are from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.veterinariansatcourtsquare.com or Facebook @CourtSquareVets.