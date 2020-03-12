Man steals cash, iPad after breaking into Peruvian restaurant in Rego Park

A man broke into a Peruvian restaurant in Rego Park Wednesday, stealing nearly $200 in cash and an Apple iPad, according to authorities.

Cops say the man approached Cuzco Peru, located at 98-102 Queens Blvd., around 4 a.m. on March 11 and broke the front glass door by kicking it. Once inside, he removed two registers, containing approximately $180, and the iPad, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect attempting to gain access to the restaurant.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.