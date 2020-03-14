Cops searching for man who harassed an Asian man and his son in Forest Hills

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for a man who harassed a 47-year-old man Asian man and his 10-year-old son in Forest Hills on Thursday.

Authorities say the unidentified man approached the father and son at the corner of 70th Avenue and Queens Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on March 12. The man repeatedly made anti-Asian statements and pushed the father’s head, cops said.

The crook then fled the location on foot. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Saturday.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential.