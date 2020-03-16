School of Rock Queens plans move to permanent Bayside location in April

A Queens-based rock school announced that it would be moving into its new Bayside location at the end of next month.

According to School of Rock Queens, students will soon be able to take classes at the new space — located at 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd. — with plans to move in “late April.” Once fully operational, owners said that the school will have seven lesson rooms, three rehearsal rooms and a student and parent lounge.

“We will keep everyone apprised of our progress, our official move date, and when we will be holding our grand opening celebration,” said School of Rock in a written statement.

Instructors teach students “all aspects of being a musician” which includes learning an instrument, stage performance and playing with a band.

The school currently operates in its temporary space at Multi-Sound Studios in Whitestone and announced that “a few” lesson spaces are available at that location. School of Rock encourages those interested to call 929-999-7625 to schedule a free trial lesson or class.

Paul Green founded the School of Rock franchise in 1998 in Philadelphia. To date, the company has become international, with more than 250 schools and 30,000 students around the globe.

School of Rock Queens owner Tom Vidal wanted to open his own franchise location following his children’s positive experience at the school in Roslyn, Long Island. The Queens school currently has 67 young musicians on its roster.

For more information and updates on the school’s status, visit locations.schoolofrock.com/queens and on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.