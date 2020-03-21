Cops seek duo who beat and robbed 53-year-old woman in South Richmond Hill

The NYPD is looking for two women wanted in connection with a robbery in South Richmond Hill earlier this month.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 11, around 6:50 p.m., two unidentified women approached a 53-year-old woman from behind, hit her on the head and stole her cell phone from her pocket.

The two women then fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe both women as being around 20-years-old with slim builds. One is described as having long braids and was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and white sneakers. The other is described as having long black hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, green sneakers and a pink head wrap.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.