Armed crooks sought for robbing a Queens man at gunpoint and taking his cash: NYPD

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct

The NYPD is looking for an armed trio who robbed a man at gunpoint in Flushing and fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Police say that at 7:45 a.m. on March 17, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a robbery in the vicinity of 142nd Street and 59th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 37-year-old man that at 10:50 p.m. the previous day, three unknown men pulled out a gun and forcibly took an undetermined amount of the victim’s money.

The suspects then fled the scene in two vehicles. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On March 23, the 109th Precinct tweeted out photos of the cars taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspects are described as men in their 20s that were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

