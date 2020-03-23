Armed crooks sought for robbing a Queens man at gunpoint and taking his cash: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for an armed trio who robbed a man at gunpoint in Flushing and fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Police say that at 7:45 a.m. on March 17, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a robbery in the vicinity of 142nd Street and 59th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 37-year-old man that at 10:50 p.m. the previous day, three unknown men pulled out a gun and forcibly took an undetermined amount of the victim’s money.

The suspects then fled the scene in two vehicles. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On March 23, the 109th Precinct tweeted out photos of the cars taken from nearby surveillance footage:

🚨WANTED🚨THE VEHICLES SHOWN WERE INVOLVED IN A GUNPOINT SOCIAL MEDIA ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED IN THE VICINITY OF 142 STREET AND 59 AVE IN THE CONFINES OF THE 109 PCT. ANYONE WITH INFO PLEASE CONTACT QUEENS ROBBERY SQUAD 718-321–2285. ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/R2zWw03zVJ — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 23, 2020

The suspects are described as men in their 20s that were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.