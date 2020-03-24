Bayside Village BID encourages residents to support local businesses

The Bayside Village Business Improvement District (BID) is calling on residents to support local restaurants and “health-based businesses” as much as possible in the age of social distancing.

On March 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order, which listed “essential services” that would be allowed to stay open and serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The services include walk-in health care facilities, medical wholesale and distribution, grocery stores and restaurants and bars for takeout and delivery.

The BID, which covers a half mile stretch of Bell Boulevard from 35th Avenue to Northern Boulevard and part of 41st Street, took to social media to list 44 of its restaurants open for delivery and take out services.

The BID also identified 16 doctor’s offices, dentists, optometrists, urgent care facilities, vets and pharmacies, that are currently taking appointments or are open during regular or modified hours.

“We are using CDC protocols to keep our employees and our Bayside community safe,” said the BID on Facebook.

The CDC recommends individuals who think they have mild COVID-19 symptoms to stay home in order to recover. Prior to getting any medical care, the agency says to call your primary care physician before getting medical care and make sure to get care in case of an emergency.

Check the the photos below to see if your favorite Bayside businesses are up and running. To learn more visit www.baysidevillagebid.com or search Bayside Village BID on Facebook.