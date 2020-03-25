Here is a list of resources for those struggling during the coronavirus crisis

With businesses shuttered and non-essential workers locked in their homes, many people may have lost access to food, housing or employment.

But services provided by the city of New York are available to aid people during this public health emergency.

The following is a list of city resources for people struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

Food Assistance Resources

If you are in need of emergency food access, call the Emergency Food Hotline at 866-888-8777. You can also call 311 to find a local food pantry or kitchen by you. There is no income limit or requirement for emergency food access. To learn more about emergency food, visit access.nyc.gov/programs/emergency-food-assistance/.

New York City school children have access to three free meals a day through the Department of Education. There are 400 locations for meal pick-up around the city. No registration, ID or documentation is required but meals must be eaten off premise. Pick-up locations can be found at www.opt-osfns.org/schoolfoodny/meals/default.aspx.

Seniors ages 60 or older in need of food can contact the New York City Department for the Aging to secure home-delivered meals. Seniors are asked to call 311 or visit www1.nyc.gov/site/dfta/services/in-home-services.page.

For those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you can now shop online for produce and groceries to be delivered to your home. EBT cards can be used online for ShopRite, Amazon and Walmart. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay delivery fees.

Housing Resources

If you are experiencing domestic violence call 911 during an emergency. Additionally, to speak with a counselor, you can call the NYC Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-621-4673 or 866-604-5350 if you are hearing impaired.

If you are at risk of becoming homeless during the coronavirus crisis, call 311 or visit www1.nyc.gov/site/hra/help/homebase.page.

For those enrolled in the NYC Housing Preservation and Development Section 8 voucher program: If you are having trouble paying rent because of loss of income, email DTRAI@hpd.nyc.gov.

If your work schedule has been reduced and you’re having difficulty coming up with the money for rent, you can apply for the Cash Assistance special grant request to get benefits for an emergency like this. If you already have an active Cash Assistance case, submit a request online at a069-access.nyc.gov/accesshra/. For those yet to apply and are looking for a one-time grant, you can call the HRA Info line at 718-557-1399.

Unemployment Resources

The 7-day waiting period for Unemployment Insurance benefits has been waived for people who are out of work due to COVID-19 closures or quarantines.

Visit labor.ny.gov/unemploymentassistance.shtm to apply for unemployment benefits.

Additionally, you can call 888-469-7365 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Education Resources

If you are an essential worker, your child may be eligible for Regional Enrichment Centers, a place for them to go while you are at work. The enrollment form can be filled out at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDNFMOezuG9mCu99utf3dkloTpdEhzBB1ancwlaeT3ny7uEQ/viewform.

To learn more about the Regional Enrichment Centers, visit schools.nyc.gov/enrollment/enrollment-help/regional-enrichment-centers.

Free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi is available to households with K-12 students and college students who do not already have a Spectrum subscription. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 to enroll.

To apply for a free device for remote learning, call 718-935-5100 (press 5).

All after school programs have been closed.

Mental Health Services