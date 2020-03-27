Cops seek man who fired several shots in Queensbridge Houses: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a gun inside of a residential building in Long Island City earlier this month.

On Saturday, March 14, around 1:30 a.m., a man fired a gun several times inside of 41-17 Vernon Blvd., a building in Queensbridge Houses, according to police. The man fled in an unknown direction.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

