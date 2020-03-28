Coronavirus in NYC: Nearly 27,000 cases reported, with more than 9,200 in Queens

Queens has nearly a third of all positive coronavirus diagnoses so far during the epidemic, the city’s Health Department announced. So far, 517 people have died from complications of the virus across the city.

As of 10 a.m. March 28, there were 29,158 positive coronavirus patients in New York City, including 9,228 from Queens. That accounts for 32% of all cases in the five boroughs.

Brooklyn has the second-highest coronavirus total with 7,789, followed by the Bronx with 5,352, Manhattan with 5,036 and Staten Island with 1,718.

Queens has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the city (143), followed by the Bronx (100), Brooklyn (90), Manhattan (64) and Staten Island (28). Nearly 97% of all fatalities involve patients who either had an underlying condition, or underlying conditions that were pending further investigation.

Those conditions, as identified by the Health Department, included diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, and GI/liver disease.

The Health Department notes that, as of 4 p.m. March 27, 19% of the city’s coronavirus patients (5,039 in total) required hospitalization. Eighty-two percent of those hospitalized are 65 and older.

This story was updated on March 28 at 1:58 p.m.