Coronavirus in NYC: More than 3,000 new cases as Queens total passes 10,000

New data that the city’s Health Department released Sunday morning shows the coronavirus pandemic continuing to take a horrific toll on the five boroughs.

Approximately 3,150 new cases and 161 deaths occurred in the last day, the data revealed. As of 9:30 a.m. March 29, there were 32,308 positive coronavirus cases and 678 related fatalities.

Nearly 24 hours earlier, the Health Department accounted for 29,158 positive cases and 517 deaths. In little more than 24 hours, the number of coronavirus patients went up 10.4%, while fatalities rose 31.1%.

Queens now has more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus patients and continues to be the city’s hot zone in the outbreak. The 9:30 a.m. March 29 numbers revealed that the “World’s Borough” has 10,373 cases, 219 of which were fatal.

Brooklyn has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the city with 8,451 infections and 168 deaths, followed by the Bronx with 6,145 infections and 153 deaths, Manhattan with 5,438 infections and 94 deaths, and Staten Island with 1,866 infections and 43 deaths.

Approximately 20% of all coronavirus patients in New York City (6,287) have required hospitalization, the Health Department noted.

Overnight, two high profile New Yorkers were diagnosed with coronavirus: MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye and New York Knicks Owner James Dolan. Both are self-isolated and recuperating at home.