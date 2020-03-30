Trio beats up a man and steals his AirPods in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men wanted in connection with a robbery in Astoria earlier this month.

On Wednesday, March 18, around 4:45 p.m., a 25-year-old man was walking in front of 38-20 32 St., when three unidentified individuals approached him from behind and began to punch him, according to police.

The three men stole the man’s Apple AirPods and fled in an unknown direction.

One man is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black T-shirt, black sneakers and a black knit hat.

The second man is also described as being around 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, dark pants and gray sneakers.

The third man was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, light-colored sneakers with green laces.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.