‘Together we will weather these uncertain times’: Vallone tests positive for COVID-19

Northeast Queens Councilman Paul Vallone revealed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The elected official shared news of his diagnosis on social media.

“Having recently experienced mild symptoms compounded with my underlying Sarcoidosis that I have been battling for twenty years, I was recently tested for COVID-19 and the results have come back positive,” said Vallone on Facebook. “My family and I remain at home and have been self-quarantining, resting and healing together. I feel blessed to have had manageable symptoms and I am on the road to recovery.”

In his statement, Vallone went on to pray for the safety of healthcare workers and first responders who work on the front lines to protect the city from the virus.

Vallone said that his staff members have been working from home since the beginning of March and have not been in direct contact with him since then.

“Together, we will weather these uncertain times and come through stronger,” the councilman said.

Call 718-619-8611 or email District19@council.nyc.gov to reach Vallone’s office.