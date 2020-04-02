Cops seek man who robbed Jamaica 7-Eleven: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Jamaica last month.

On Friday, March 27, around 4 a.m., an unidentified man entered a 7-Eleven located at 179-55 Hillside Ave., and pretended he had a knife, according to the police. The man pushed several store employees to started to take various items off the shelves, according to the authorities.

The men then unsuccessfully attempted to open a safe in the store, police say. He then fled the convenience store southbound on 179th Street with some stolen candy and cigarettes, according to the NYPD.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.