FDNY, Inwood Fire Department host ‘clap off’ tribute for St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

Local fire departments in the Rockaways recently paid tribute to front line healthcare workers at a local hospital.

On Friday, the FDNY’s “The Big House” and “The Best on The Beach” along with the Inwood Fire Department organized a “clap off” tribute outside of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital’s (SJEH) Emergency Department. Firefighters lined the streets while applauding and blaring truck sirens in appreciation of hospital staff working tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want say thank you to the true heroes — the doctors, the nurses, the environmental services staff, the cooks, and the entire staff at St. John’s,” said Christopher Pasano, battalion chief of Battalion 47. “This is the only hospital in the Rockaways and we want to show our love and appreciation! We will come through this pandemic together!”

SJEH broadcast the tribute on Facebook Live. According to the hospital, the video has reached more than 102,000 viewers, amassing more than 1,000 shares and 64,000 direct views.

“The FDNY’s and Inwood Fire Department’s display of gratitude is much appreciated and is a huge morale booster to us,” said Jerry Walsh, CEO of SJEH. “Our employees are working around the clock to ensure that we are doing all we can to help our patients have a successful health outcome, and this act of kindness goes a long way!”

As the only hospital on the Rockaway peninsula, SJEH serves more than 140,000 residents, including those in Five Towns in Nassau County. Since confirming the first positive case of COVID-19 in Queens, the hospital has been on the forefront of helping community members battle the virus.