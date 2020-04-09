Coronavirus count: Queens leads with 26,204 cases and 1,136 deaths

While statewide numbers could be headed toward stabilization, coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on New York City.

According to the city Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. on April 8 New York City has a total of 80,204 COVID-19 cases. Of these cases, 4,260 patients have died as a result.

Queens continues to lead the pack with 26,204 total infections, followed by Brooklyn with 21,580 total infections. As of 9:15 a.m. on April 8, Queens has had 1,136 deaths while Brooklyn has 961 total deaths.

The Bronx maintains its spot in third with 16,419 infections, followed by Manhattan with 10,860 cases. Staten Island rounds out the boroughs with 5,102 cases. As of 9:15 a.m. on April 8, the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island have had 936 deaths, 389 deaths and 179 deaths, respectively.

Of the current New York City cases, an estimated 20,474 of them have been hospitalized.