Girl Scouts to donate 40,000 boxes of cookies to NYC Health + Hospitals

New Yorkers now have an opportunity to give a sweet treat to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 response.

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York (GSGNY) announced that all Girl Scout cookies that have been purchased for donation in 2020 will be distributed to NYC Health + Hospitals. Donated cookies will go into hospital break rooms as snacks and also into grocery packages for NYC Health + Hospital employees.

“NYC Health + Hospitals facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, and our heroic employees are working day and night to save lives. We want to offer as many resources as possible to our health care workers so they can continue to strive and provide the best care to our patients,” said Dr. Eric Wei, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer of GSGNY. “We are so grateful and want to thank the Girl Scouts of Greater New York for their generosity. Thank you for helping us to provide some relief and support to our frontline staff.”

So far, 40,000 boxes of cookies have been donated and will be distributed by partners who are providing food services to NYC Health + Hospitals. GSGNY has a goal to donate over 100,000 boxes of cookies to healthcare workers, and are calling on New Yorkers to help fulfill that goal.

“Girl Scouting is all about serving your community, and the best way we can help now, is by bringing joy to those who need it most—our healthcare workers and their families,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of GSGNY. “We know New Yorkers and people all around the world will want to purchase Girl Scout cookies for donation and do their part to send a smile and a treat to New York City’s healthcare workers who are working so hard for all of us.”

To donate Girl Scout cookies to NYC Health + Hospitals, visit: digitalcookie. girlscouts.org/scout/ gsgny734181.

