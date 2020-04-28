City announces new grading policy for public school students

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City school grading policy is about to change, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.

“Everyone is feeling this moment, everyone is devoted to our kids, but everyone has that sense that our kids are going through a lot right now,” said de Blasio during his daily coronavirus press conference. “I want to make sure that we are all sensitive to them.”

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will not receive letter grades and instead will either receive final grades of “meets standards” or “needs improvement.” Elementary school level students who do not show a mastery of a subject area in a class will be enrolled in a summer course.

Middle school students will also receive either a “meets standards,” a “needs improvement” or a “course in progress” if students need extra time to complete a class. High school students will continue to receive letter grades but will not be issued failing grades. Instead, a “course in progress” for students who need more time over the summer to complete course requirements.

After final grades have been given out, students and families will have the option of converting any passing spring semester grades from a letter grade into a “pass.” “Pass” courses will count toward a student’s grade point average.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.