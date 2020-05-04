MTA completes elevator installments at Murray Hill LIRR station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The MTA announced it has completed an $8.6 million upgrade and renewal at the Murray Hill LIRR station, bringing a major accessibility improvement.

The station now has two elevators, one each for the eastbound and westbound platforms, making the station accessible to all customers for the first time.

“Our goal at the LIRR is to make sure every last station that needs to be upgraded to allow for full ADA-compliant accessibility happens as quickly as possible,” LIRR President Phil Eng said. “The opening of elevators at Murray Hill Station marks the 107th accessible station, out of 124, for our customers. I’m proud of the workforce that managed to get this important project past the finish line despite the ongoing pandemic, as we run Essential Service for frontline workers. We look forward to the day we welcome all our customers back, and to the day we can say the LIRR is truly accessible for all who wish to use it.”

Each elevator has a 3,500-pound capacity and is large enough to accommodate a stretcher, should any passenger require EMT assistance on either platform. Low E glass has been installed on both elevators to reduce the accumulation of heat inside the elevator to improve passenger comfort.

“I have long advocated for these elevators at the Murray Hill station and I’m pleased to have worked with the LIRR in making the completion of this project a reality,” Congresswoman Grace Meng said. “The elevators will be a great benefit to those who use this station. They will make the station compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide improved access to and from the platforms. I also commend the other enhancements included in this project such as security cameras and new lighting near the elevators.”

The plaza areas at the station were also restored with new brick pavers and concrete walkways. In addition, plaza benches, tables, seats and lampposts were reinstalled, and new trees were planted.

“The Main Street Flushing LIRR station took 15 years for the modernization to be completed. In contrast, two years ago, the LIRR began renovations at the Murray Hill station, providing added accessibility and most importantly finished installing elevators,” state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said. “I am delighted to see that Long Island Rail Road has continued making proactive improvements to its station infrastructure, making sure all city residents have the ability to take advantage of their much-needed transportation options.”

Assemblyman Ron Kim cited the importance of compliance with the ADA requirements.

“This will greatly improve the daily commute and quality of life for many residents in our community, and in spite of any setbacks or delays,” Kim said. “I am grateful that they were able to see this project through. This infrastructure upgrade, combined with the improved security measures, should ensure a more positive commuting experience for us all.”

The station first opened in April 1889, at street level. This section of the Port Washington Branch was depressed below street level in 1912.

“These long-awaited elevators will go far to ensure everyone in the Murray Hill community has access to their backyard station,” Councilman Peter Koo said. “This is the second LIRR station upgrade we’ve had Flushing in the last two years, and I’m grateful the MTA has worked with our community to address these outstanding accessibility and safety concerns.”