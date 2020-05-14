With two emails, Queens Rep. Ocasio-Cortez raises over $140K to purchase masks for essential workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After putting out a call for donations from her grassroots network, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that her campaign raised over $145,000 toward the purchase of masks for essential workers in her district and beyond on Wednesday.

With the donations, the Ocasio-Cortez campaign was able to purchase 200,000 N95 masks, which will soon be shipped to essential workers across the country, according to a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez.

About 50,000 will be distributed to community groups, unions and small businesses in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which Ocasio-Cortez represents.

Through two emails, the campaign received donations from about 3,890 people. Each donation averaged about $20, with the exception of two anonymous donors who gave a combined $70,000, nearly matching the donation total prior to their contribution.

To date, the Ocasio-Cortez campaign has raised nearly $500,000 toward direct relief for those affected by the coronavirus crisis, according to her spokesperson.

“I’m very proud to be able to say that we have been able to organize thousands of people — from New York and across the country — to come together to raise over $500,000 for relief efforts here in New York’s Congressional District 14,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, a candidate for State Assembly in New York State Assembly District 34, has also mobilized her campaign toward direct relief for residents affected by the pandemic.

In addition to the masks, Ocasio-Cortez and her team have worked to deliver over 900 meals to residents and have made an additional commitment to deliver 2,000 meals by mid-June, according to the campaign.

The campaign’s field team and volunteers have also made over 130,000 well-being calls, connecting constituents with resources, should they need them.