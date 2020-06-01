Food Bank for New York City launches pop-up food pantries in Rego Park and Elmhurst

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Food Bank for New York City in partnership with The Francine A. Lefrak Foundation is distributing meals to families in Queens until June 25.

The organization hosted a pop-up food pantry on May 27 at the Queens Public Library at Rego Park located at 91-41 63rd Dr. where families were given a bag of food containing 27 meals.

A second pop-up food pantry was held in LeFrak City on May 28 in the parking lot nearby 57-07 Junction Blvd. in Elmhurst.

The event is part of a series of mobile food pantries sponsored by the foundation that will run throughout the coming weeks.

Every Wednesday, individuals can pick up a bag of food from the pop-up pantry in LeFrak City from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and every Thursday at the Rego Park Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each pantry bag will include 27 meals and hundreds of bags will be given to families at each distribution.

In early May, The Francine A. Lefrak Foundation, which helps to change the lives of those who need an opportunity to achieve success, announced its donation of $200,000 to Food Bank For New York City to provide 1,000,000 meals for people in Queens.

The donation funds meals for people who visit food pantries, mobile pantries, and soup kitchens in Corona, Elmhurst, Forest Hills, Rego Park and Woodside.

“During this critical moment, we wanted to find a way to help our fellow New Yorkers and could find no better cause than providing food and resources to people in need,” said Francine Lefrak, president of the Francine A. Lefrak Foundation. “We are proud to partner with the Food Bank to ensure families in Queens, the epicenter of the epidemic, do not go hungry.”

Food Bank is the city’s largest hunger relief organization with a network of more than 800 food pantries and soup kitchens across the five boroughs. Food Bank has provided nearly 10 million meals to New Yorkers in need since its COVID-19 response efforts began.

Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City, thanked The Francine Lefrak Foundation for their generous contribution to providing meals for people in Queens.

“With the coronavirus outbreak has come an extremely high demand for food across the city and many people are experiencing food insecurity for the first time,” said Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank For New York City. “Partners who have stepped up to help families in need during this difficult time are enabling us to stretch our resources to meet this high demand and we are grateful for their support.”