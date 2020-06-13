Queens man stabbed to death in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police found a man stabbed to death in Jackson Heights Friday night, according to authorities.

Police received a call just before 7:30 p.m. on June 12 regarding an assault in front of 82-15 Northern Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 115th Precinct found 21-year-old Nicolas Caicedo-Velasquez, of 77th Street, with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

EMS arrived and transported Caicedo-Velasquez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where we was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests, but cops are searching for a man wanted in connection with the homicide. Police described the suspect as having a light complexion, slim build and a beard. He was last seen wearing an orange/red polo shirt, a black baseball cap, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the suspect Saturday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.