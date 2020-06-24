2020 New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, which was set to take place on Nov. 1, has been canceled, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced along with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” de Blasio said. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Next year’s race will take place on Nov. 7.

The marathon has become an autumn staple in the Big Apple, being run every year since 1970 with runners from all around the world descending upon New York City. Last year alone saw 53,640 runners finish the 26.2 miles.

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

NYRR will connect with all of this year’s applicants by July 15 on cancellation updates and details. Full refunds of entry fees and guaranteed entry in the 2021, 2022 or 2023 race will be offered.

