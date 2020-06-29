Cops seek man involved in South Richmond Hill stabbing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in South Richmond Hill earlier this month.

On Sunday, June 21, around 3:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking to his car after picking up fast food at a nearby restaurant, when an unknown man approached him from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the head, according to the NYPD.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS personnel, where he was treated for his stab wounds and released, according to the cops.

