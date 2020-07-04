Ridgewood Savings Bank named second best bank in state: Forbes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ridgewood Savings Bank has been named the second best bank in New York on Forbes’ annual list, the bank announced this week.

“As a community bank, our first priority is to provide customers with the best possible service and banking experience,” said Leonard Stekol, the CEO, president, and chairman of Ridgewood Savings Bank. “We are extremely pleased that our hard work and commitment to our customers have been recognized by Forbes and Statista.”

The Forbes Best-In-State bank rankings are based on an impartial national survey conducted by Statista Inc. Checking account customers participating in the survey ranked banks based on their overall satisfaction with the bank, how much they trust the bank’s digital service, branch services, the bank’s financial advice and terms and conditions.

The bank boasts a mobile app and a mobile wallet, while also maintaining personal service by deciding not to use an automated phone system for customer service calls.

Ridgewood Savings Bank has 35 branches throughout out New York City, Long Island and Westchester, including 10 branches in Queens.