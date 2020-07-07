Health Department to start annual ‘war on mosquitoes’ by spraying Queens marsh lands this week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s that time of year again — the city Health Department is having its first aerial larviciding treatment of the season to marshes and wetland areas in Queens and the other outer boroughs of New York City.

From 6 a.m. on July 8 to 8 p.m. July 10, a Health Department helicopter will treat nonresidential wetlands in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island to rid the area of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile virus. The Health Department will use environmentally friendly larvicides to kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be rescheduled to from Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15, during the same hours.

“While we hope everyone is getting outside and carefully enjoying the summer season during the ongoing public health emergency, we want to ensure that everyone remains safe from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “Aerial larviciding is a safe and effective way to do just that.”

The following areas will be sprayed in Queens:

Alley Pond Park: Marsh areas bounded by Douglaston Parkway and 240th Street to the east; Northern Boulevard to the north; Cross Island Parkway and East Hampton Boulevard to the west; and Grand Central Parkway to the south.

College Point/Linden Hill: Marsh areas at the abandoned Flushing airport bounded by Whitestone Expressway to the east; 20th Avenue to the north; 130th Avenue and Ulmer Street to the west; and Ulmer Street and 28th Street to the south.

Dubos Point and Edgemere Park: Marsh areas bounded by Norton Basin to the east; Mott Point to the north; Grass Hassock Channel to the west; and Beach 65th Street, De Costa Avenue and Almeda Avenue to the south.

Brookville Park: Marsh areas bounded by Huxley Street to the east; 149th Avenue (to 225th Street), 148th Avenue (to 230th Street) and 147th Avenue (to 235th Street) to the north; 150th Road to the west; and Rockaway Boulevard to the south.

Kissena Park: Marsh areas bounded by 164th Street to the east; Oak Avenue and Rose Avenue to the north; and Kissena Boulevard to the west; and Booth Memorial Avenue to the south.

The Health Department is reminding New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.