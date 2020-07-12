SEE IT: Final steel beam fitted into LaGuardia’s Terminal C

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LaGuardia Airport officials and construction workers came together to celebrate the fitting of the final steel piece in what will soon become Delta’s new arrival and departure center in Terminal C, earlier this week.

On Thursday, July 9, Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, joined construction workers and other airport officials in signing their signatures to the final steal beam. Together, the crowd watched as the beam was hoisted into place.

“This is a very exciting day. We are building the first entirely new airport in the United States in 25 years, while keeping the old airport active. We move from building to building, as we finish one, we tear down another,” Cotton said. “From our point of view the project is now 60-70 percent complete.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo spearheaded the effort to rebuild LaGuardia Airport beginning in 2016. The airport’s new Terminal B opened to the public in June.

See photos from the steel beam fitting below.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses.