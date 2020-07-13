Cops seek creep who sexually assaulted a woman on a Linden Hill street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a creep who tried to rape a woman on a Linden Hill street corner.

According to police, at 5 p.m. on July 11, a 43-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the vicinity of 27th Avenue and 146th Street when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. He grabbed the victim, pushed her to the ground and tried to take off her clothing.

The victim fought back, causing the suspect to flee the scene on foot. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On July 12, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.