Duo breaks into Briarwood residence to drink and smoke: NYPD

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a 60-year-old man’s Briarwood home earlier this month.

Authorities say that the man returned to his home near 87th Avenue and 150th Street around 8 a.m. on July 6 to find the rear window damaged. He then discovered an unknown man and woman drinking and smoking on the first floor, police said.

The owner confronted the man and woman, who then fled southbound on 15oth Street. Nothing was taken from the residence.

Police released photos of the suspects on July 18.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.