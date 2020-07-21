Crowley concedes to Richards in Queens borough president Democratic primary race

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens appears to have a Democratic nominee for borough president.

In an early afternoon message on social media, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley conceded the Democratic primary for borough president to Councilman Donovan Richards.

“I recently called Council Member [Richards] to congratulate him and to give him my full support as he becomes the Democratic nominee for Queens borough president,” Crowley said on Twitter.

Speaking to her supporters, she added, “I wanted you to hear it from me first: while the Board of Elections has not officially called the race, and some districts are still getting tallied, the numbers to win are just not with us.”

Together, with your help, we ran a very competitive race for Queens borough president. From neighborhood to neighborhood, we shared our ideas and our concerns, we put forward plans, and we renewed our commitment to move our communities forward. — Elizabeth Crowley (@ElizCrowleyNYC) July 21, 2020

I recently called Council Member @DRichards13 to congratulate him and to give him my full support as he becomes the Democratic nominee for Queens borough president. pic.twitter.com/7MNjHlqzQ8 — Elizabeth Crowley (@ElizCrowleyNYC) July 21, 2020

This was an incredible opportunity. Thank you for your encouragement, thank you for the many hours of volunteering, thank you for donating—this campaign was built on your support. -Elizabeth — Elizabeth Crowley (@ElizCrowleyNYC) July 21, 2020

The city’s Board of Elections is currently in the process of counting absentee ballots cast in the June 23 primary. The BOE counts ballots by Assembly Districts and won’t have a full count of votes for the Queens borough president race until each district has been counted.

The BOE has not confirmed the results of the Democratic primary for Queens borough president.

Although he refrained from claiming victory outright, Richards said he was “proud to call [Crowley] a friend,” in response to Crowley’s tweet.

“I admire her commitment to Queens and look forward to working with her to unite our borough moving into November,” Richards said.

The southeast Queens legislator held about a 10,000 vote lead after last month’s in person voting. In addition to Richards and Crowley, Councilman Costa Constantinides, retired NYPD Sergeant Anthony Miranda and businessman Dao Yin also ran for the nomination.

“I’m encouraged by the results coming in for our campaign for Queens borough president and I want to thank all of my supporters who came out yesterday to make their voices heard,” Richards said in a statement on June 24. “I commend my competitors for running a good race that put the issues affecting our borough at the forefront of the campaign. While we want to ensure that every vote is counted, I’m looking forward to the race in November and ultimately serving all of our communities as Queens borough president.”

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS.com for updates.