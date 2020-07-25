Man dies after falling from the stairway of Richmond Hill subway station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a man who allegedly fell from the stairway of the 111th Street subway station in Richmond Hill late Friday night.

Law enforcement sources say that the man fell from the stairway of the station at 111th Street and Liberty Avenue just before midnight on Friday, July 24.

EMS arrived at the scene to tend to the man, who initially told the first responders that he was pushed, before saying that he fell, according to a police spokesperson, who added that the man “didn’t have his mind right.” The spokesperson said there were no witnesses to the incident.

The man, who has not been identified because he had no identification on his person at the time of the incident, was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.